Air Marshal Tejinder Singh Assumes Command of Training Command of IAF

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, a distinguished and highly decorated officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF), formally took charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Training Command on 01 May 2025. The assumption of command marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career spanning nearly four decades of committed service to the nation.

Upon taking over the reins at Training Command, headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Air Marshal Singh paid solemn homage to the brave hearts of the Indian Air Force by laying a ceremonial wreath at the Training Command War Memorial. The gesture symbolized reverence and gratitude for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

A Stellar Career of Flying Excellence and Strategic Command

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on 13 June 1987. Over the years, he has earned an impeccable reputation as a Category 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor. With over 4500 hours of flying experience under his belt, his operational expertise encompasses various aircraft and mission profiles, underscoring his commitment to air superiority and training excellence.

The Air Marshal is also an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington and the elite National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi—both institutions renowned for grooming the strategic leadership of India’s armed forces.

Command Experience: From Squadron Leader to Strategic Architect

During his long and distinguished service, Air Marshal Singh has held a wide array of command and staff appointments across diverse theatres of operation. He has commanded a front-line Fighter Squadron, led a Radar Station, and headed a premier Fighter Base. His leadership as the Air Officer Commanding of the strategically sensitive Jammu and Kashmir region was instrumental in enhancing air readiness and joint-force coordination.

In the higher echelons of the IAF, he has been entrusted with numerous key staff roles. These include serving at the Operational Staff of a Command Headquarters, as Air Commodore (Personnel Officers-1) at Air Headquarters, and as Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Financial Planning) at HQ IDS. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in enhancing air safety as Air Commodore (Aerospace Safety).

Air Marshal Singh’s tenure as Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) and later as Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Strategy) saw him shape India’s aerial combat doctrines. Prior to his current assignment, he held the post of Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) at Eastern Air Command in Shillong, Meghalaya, and subsequently served as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air HQ, a post that demanded deep strategic insight and administrative acumen.

Recognitions and Decorations

For his exceptional service to the Indian Air Force and the nation, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh has been the recipient of multiple prestigious awards. He was conferred the Vayu Sena Medal (VM) in 2007 in recognition of his professional excellence and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2022 by the Hon'ble President of India for his distinguished service of an exceptional order.

The Road Ahead: Enhancing Training Excellence

As AOC-in-C of Training Command, Air Marshal Singh now shoulders the critical responsibility of overseeing all training activities of the Indian Air Force, which include ab initio training of air warriors, upskilling programs, simulator training, and professional military education. With his deep operational insight, strategic foresight, and passion for mentoring, he is expected to drive innovation in training methodologies and enhance the overall operational readiness of the IAF’s future leaders.

His assumption of command comes at a time when the IAF is actively modernizing its training doctrines to include next-generation simulators, AI-enabled platforms, and joint-force training modules. Under his leadership, Training Command is poised to play a vital role in shaping the next generation of air warriors ready to meet evolving security challenges.