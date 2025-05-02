Forest Evictions Spotlight Wildfire Mitigation Efforts in Oregon

In central Oregon's Deschutes National Forest, the US Forest Service is evicting dozens of individuals who have resided there for years. The move aims to clear the area for a wildfire prevention project involving the removal of smaller trees, clearing of debris, and controlled burns covering thousands of acres.

This operation comes after the Trump administration's executive order to boost timber production and enhance forest management, drawing criticism from homeless advocates. While it remains unclear if these evictions stem directly from the order, the timing has raised suspicions. According to Jesse Rabinowitz of the National Homelessness Law Center, the vigour with which these actions are being taken is telling.

Despite an attempt by some campers to obtain a restraining order, citing irreparable harm, a judge ruled in favor of the closure to prioritize public interest in restoring natural habitats and preventing wildfires. Deschutes National Forest officials maintain that this step is essential for public safety as heavy machinery and prescribed burns pose hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)