Left Menu

Forest Evictions Spotlight Wildfire Mitigation Efforts in Oregon

The US Forest Service is evicting dozens of homeless individuals living in Oregon's Deschutes National Forest to facilitate a wildfire prevention project. The evictions follow an executive order by the Trump administration aimed at increasing timber production. Despite opposition from homeless advocates, the closure aims to prevent wildfires and restore damaged habitats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bend | Updated: 02-05-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 04:31 IST
Forest Evictions Spotlight Wildfire Mitigation Efforts in Oregon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In central Oregon's Deschutes National Forest, the US Forest Service is evicting dozens of individuals who have resided there for years. The move aims to clear the area for a wildfire prevention project involving the removal of smaller trees, clearing of debris, and controlled burns covering thousands of acres.

This operation comes after the Trump administration's executive order to boost timber production and enhance forest management, drawing criticism from homeless advocates. While it remains unclear if these evictions stem directly from the order, the timing has raised suspicions. According to Jesse Rabinowitz of the National Homelessness Law Center, the vigour with which these actions are being taken is telling.

Despite an attempt by some campers to obtain a restraining order, citing irreparable harm, a judge ruled in favor of the closure to prioritize public interest in restoring natural habitats and preventing wildfires. Deschutes National Forest officials maintain that this step is essential for public safety as heavy machinery and prescribed burns pose hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025