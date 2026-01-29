Left Menu

High-Level Talks: Trump Administration Hosts Israeli and Saudi Officials

The Trump administration is facilitating discussions involving senior defense and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia focused on Iran. These talks occur as U.S. President Donald Trump weighs the possibility of military action, as reported by Axios. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:29 IST
Trump

The Trump administration is engaging in diplomatic maneuvers, hosting high-level defense and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia this week. The focus of the talks is Iran, as reported by Axios.

The discussions come at a critical time when U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating military action in the region, according to sources familiar with the situation.

While Axios reported on these developments, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the meeting involving these key Middle Eastern players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

