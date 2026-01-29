High-Level Talks: Trump Administration Hosts Israeli and Saudi Officials
The Trump administration is facilitating discussions involving senior defense and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia focused on Iran. These talks occur as U.S. President Donald Trump weighs the possibility of military action, as reported by Axios. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:29 IST
The Trump administration is engaging in diplomatic maneuvers, hosting high-level defense and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia this week. The focus of the talks is Iran, as reported by Axios.
The discussions come at a critical time when U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating military action in the region, according to sources familiar with the situation.
While Axios reported on these developments, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the meeting involving these key Middle Eastern players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- defense
- intelligence
- Talks
- diplomacy
- military
- Axios
ALSO READ
Chechen Leader Opposes Peace Talks in Ukraine Conflict
Norway Powers Up Defense with South Korean Artillery Acquisition
In Defense of Paul Dano: Hollywood Rallies Against Tarantino's Criticism
Norway Strengthens Defense with Artillery Deal with South Korea
Iran Strengthens Defense with New Drone Fleet Amid Tensions