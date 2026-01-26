Trump Administration Reviews Controversial Minneapolis Shooting

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that his administration is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting incident involving federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.

Describing the enforcement efforts as phenomenal, Trump hinted at a potential withdrawal of immigration officials from the area, though no specific timeline was provided. He mentioned leaving a different unit to address financial fraud.

The incident, the second shooting death by federal officers in Minneapolis this month, involved Alex Pretti, who was shot multiple times despite being restrained. Video footage contradicts official claims of self-defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)