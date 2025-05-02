Left Menu

Drone Warfare Escalates in Oleshky: Civilians Targeted or Troops Neutralized?

A drone strike on a market in Oleshky, Russian-controlled southern Ukraine, allegedly killed civilians, according to Moscow, while Kyiv claims only Russian troops were targeted. Conflicting reports have surfaced, and international condemnation is sought by Russia. The situation underscores the ongoing tensions and accusations in the prolonged conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 04:42 IST
On Thursday, Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone strike at a bustling market in Russian-held southern Ukraine, which it claimed resulted in the deaths of at least seven civilians and wounded over 20 others. Kyiv, however, contends that the drone attack only affected military personnel.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of the area, reported the strike occurred in the town of Oleshky on a public holiday morning. Despite video evidence from social media, the authenticity of the exact timing remains unverified by Reuters. The footage depicted explosions and unidentified bodies near low-rise structures.

The Russian Foreign Ministry labeled the strike an act of terrorism, appealing for international condemnation. Meanwhile, local officials noted multiple waves of drone attacks, alleging the use of cluster munitions. Amidst contrasting accounts and continued violence, the narrative reflects a broader pattern of mutual accusations between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

