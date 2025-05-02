Winston Peters Reaffirms NZ’s Support During Strategic Visit to New Caledonia

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters has concluded a productive and encouraging visit to New Caledonia, reinforcing New Zealand’s diplomatic commitment to regional peace, institutional stability, and economic cooperation in the Pacific.

During his time in Nouméa, Mr Peters met with key stakeholders, including French Minister for Overseas Territories, Manuel Valls, and the President of the Government of New Caledonia, Alcide Ponga. These high-level discussions centered on supporting ongoing institutional negotiations concerning New Caledonia’s political future.

“We came to listen and learn, and to demonstrate New Zealand’s support for the continuation of dialogue on New Caledonia’s institutional future, led by Minister Valls,” Mr Peters stated.

The visit coincided with crucial discussions taking place in Nouméa this week, aimed at fostering reconciliation and charting a peaceful path forward after political unrest that gripped the territory in 2023. Mr Peters emphasized that New Zealand maintains its firm stance that violence must not play a role in resolving the island’s future.

“These institutional discussions in Nouméa send a positive signal to the Pacific region about the good faith efforts underway to return peace and stability to New Caledonia,” he said.

Recommitting to Long-Term Support

This was Mr Peters’ second visit to Nouméa in less than six months. His previous trip in December 2024 saw the announcement of a targeted support package from New Zealand to assist with New Caledonia’s recovery efforts post-crisis.

In his latest engagements, Mr Peters reaffirmed New Zealand’s readiness to assist with practical support for New Caledonia’s development. “New Zealand is not perfect, but we do have experience over recent decades in promoting economic development across our regions and communities,” he said. He also noted that “economic development is the key to social cohesion,” a point he believes is highly relevant to New Caledonia’s situation.

Part of this commitment includes sharing insights from New Zealand’s Māori economy, with hopes that Caledonian entrepreneurs can draw inspiration and practical lessons from it.

Regional Security and External Influence

A significant portion of discussions between Mr Peters and Minister Valls also focused on Pacific regional security and the threat of foreign interference. “New Zealand and France are long-standing partners on Pacific security issues,” Peters stated, highlighting joint efforts in areas such as disaster response and maritime surveillance.

Both nations reaffirmed their shared interest in maintaining a Pacific Islands region that is resilient to destabilizing external influences and committed to upholding democratic governance and decision-making structures.

Collaborating with the Pacific Community (SPC)

While in Nouméa, Mr Peters met with Dr Stuart Minchin, Director-General of the Pacific Community (SPC). Their discussions centered on the SPC’s instrumental role in delivering scientific and technical assistance to Pacific Island nations. The conversation also touched upon sustainable development initiatives and collaborative frameworks that can enhance regional growth and resilience.

Observing NZDF in Regional Military Exercise

Mr Peters took time to meet with New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel participating in the multinational military exercise “Croix du Sud.” Hosted by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia and Wallis and Futuna, the exercise is a cornerstone for improving humanitarian assistance and emergency response coordination in the region. NZDF members worked alongside counterparts from several Pacific countries and like-minded partners, showcasing strong regional defense cooperation.

Looking Ahead

As Mr Peters returns to New Zealand, his visit marks a renewed chapter in New Zealand–New Caledonia relations and a deepening of trilateral cooperation among New Zealand, France, and Pacific partners. His engagements underline Wellington’s proactive role in advocating for peace, inclusive governance, economic development, and regional stability in the Pacific.

“New Zealand, just like France and all our Pacific partners, wishes for a stable, secure, prosperous and cohesive New Caledonia,” Mr Peters concluded.