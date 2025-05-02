NZ Unveils Ambitious Plan to Support Nation’s 500,000 Unpaid Carers

The New Zealand Government has launched a renewed effort to support the country’s unpaid and informal carers — a cohort of around 500,000 individuals who provide essential daily care to family members and loved ones without financial compensation. Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment Penny Simmonds announced the initiative, describing the contribution of unpaid carers as “invaluable yet often overlooked.”

The Vital Role of Unpaid Carers

Every morning across Aotearoa, tens of thousands of carers are helping loved ones begin their day — preparing meals, administering medications, assisting with personal hygiene, managing transport, and offering emotional support. These carers are often balancing their caregiving responsibilities alongside employment, education, and raising families.

“Each day, around half a million New Zealanders step into caregiving roles — sometimes for a few hours, sometimes full-time — supporting those with disabilities, chronic illnesses, injuries, or addictions,” said Minister Simmonds. “This kind of care often leads to better quality-of-life outcomes and reduces pressure on our already stretched health and social systems.”

A Call for Greater Recognition and Support

Despite the critical importance of their work, unpaid carers frequently operate in isolation, receiving little formal recognition or systematic support. Many report feelings of burnout, financial strain, and a lack of access to information or resources.

“It’s tough work,” Simmonds acknowledged. “Many carers are giving their all with very little acknowledgment or help. They deserve better, and this new Action Plan will help ensure their needs are not only recognised but prioritised.”

Building on Existing Support Systems

Government agencies already offer various forms of assistance, including financial support schemes, respite care subsidies, counseling services, and access to information hubs. However, these services are often fragmented or insufficiently tailored to the realities of carers’ lives.

The forthcoming Action Plan aims to integrate and enhance these existing services, providing more cohesive, informed, and accessible support pathways.

Collaborative Development: Carers at the Centre

The Ministry of Social Development will lead the development of the new Action Plan, working in partnership with the Carers Alliance — a national network of non-governmental organisations that advocates for carers — as well as relevant government departments.

Central to the initiative is the formation of a Carers Advisory Group, consisting of approximately 10 members who bring lived experience and sector expertise. This diverse group will include young carers, Māori and Pasifika carers, those supporting disabled or elderly people, and carers managing complex health or mental health situations.

“There will be multiple opportunities for carers to contribute their stories and ideas through surveys, hui, and public consultations,” said Simmonds. “Their voices will shape the plan, ensuring it reflects real-world experiences.”

An interagency working group will oversee the development of the plan, with the final version expected to be published by the end of 2025.

A Timely Update to Meet Changing Needs

The new plan will replace a previous Carers Strategy Action Plan, which expired at the end of 2023. Minister Simmonds noted that social and economic conditions have shifted significantly in recent years, with the impacts of COVID-19, inflation, and an aging population adding layers of complexity to carers’ challenges.

“It’s time to listen again — to understand what carers need now, not five years ago — and to deliver a plan that genuinely uplifts and supports them,” she said.

Looking Ahead

The government’s renewed commitment marks a significant step toward acknowledging and strengthening the vital, often invisible work carried out by unpaid carers across New Zealand.

As Minister Simmonds concluded: “This is not just a policy update — it’s a moral imperative. We owe it to carers to ensure they are seen, heard, and supported every step of the way.”