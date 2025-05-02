Fake Cardiologist Arrested After Fatal Surgeries Spark Outrage

Narendra Yadav, who has been masquerading as a cardiologist, has been arrested by Chhattisgarh police from a Madhya Pradesh jail. The allegations against him include the death of a former Chhattisgarh assembly speaker, Rajendra Prasad Shukla, whom Yadav operated on in 2006.

Yadav's credentials have come under intense scrutiny, with the Bilaspur police filing charges against him and the private hospital where he performed surgeries. Despite Yadav's assertion of innocence, authorities continue to piece together evidence related to additional patient deaths under his care.

The unfolding scandal has captured significant attention, particularly following claims that Yadav had applied for jobs using a fake resume. The National Human Rights Commission was instrumental in pushing the investigation forward after receiving complaints about similar fatalities linked to the alleged doctor.

(With inputs from agencies.)