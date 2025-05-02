Democrats Demand Probe into Trump's Museum Order

House Democrats are pressing for an inquiry into a March executive order by President Trump that impacts federally funded museums, particularly the Smithsonian. The order, which mandates the removal of exhibits deemed "divisive" or focused on "race-centered ideology," is seen by some as potentially violating federal law and compromising institutional autonomy.

In a letter shared with Reuters, signed by 71 Democrats including Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Paul Tonko, lawmakers argue that the mandate threatens the Smithsonian's ability to accurately document American history and culture. Pressley criticized the directive as part of an "anti-freedom agenda" that undermines the public's access to comprehensive historical narratives.

Historically a nonpartisan and independent entity, the Smithsonian faces pressure to conform to certain ideologies, which could compromise its mission. This development adds to a series of legal challenges Trump is grappling with, highlighted by more than 200 lawsuits opposing various executive orders.

