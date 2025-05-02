Narrow Escape From Alleged Retaliation: Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Ordeal

An auto-rickshaw driver narrowly escaped an alleged murder attempt in Udupi, suspected by police to be linked to the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty. Abubakkar, 50, was targeted by two unidentified men on a motorcycle around late Thursday night, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred following a rental request as Abubakkar was driving near a fuel station in Athrady. Allegedly pursued by the assailants, he faced threats when they tried to stop his vehicle and hurled abuses. One attacker reportedly waved a sword while making violent threats in Tulu.

The driver managed to drive to Shedigudde and escape on foot, though his vehicle suffered damage. The police, who have registered a complaint, said the attack was likely retaliation for an earlier murder. Two suspects have been apprehended, with investigations ongoing.

