Narrow Escape From Alleged Retaliation: Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Ordeal
A murder attempt on a 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, linked to the killing of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty, resulted in the arrest of two men in Udupi. The driver narrowly avoided harm and reported the incident. Police have charged the suspects under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
An auto-rickshaw driver narrowly escaped an alleged murder attempt in Udupi, suspected by police to be linked to the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty. Abubakkar, 50, was targeted by two unidentified men on a motorcycle around late Thursday night, according to local authorities.
The incident occurred following a rental request as Abubakkar was driving near a fuel station in Athrady. Allegedly pursued by the assailants, he faced threats when they tried to stop his vehicle and hurled abuses. One attacker reportedly waved a sword while making violent threats in Tulu.
The driver managed to drive to Shedigudde and escape on foot, though his vehicle suffered damage. The police, who have registered a complaint, said the attack was likely retaliation for an earlier murder. Two suspects have been apprehended, with investigations ongoing.
