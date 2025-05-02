Controversy Surrounding Alleged Police Harassment in Suspected Abduction Case

In a controversial turn of events, a 22-year-old man named Salman allegedly took his own life following police questioning related to a minor girl's abduction in the Bhota area.

His family has raised serious allegations against the police, claiming Salman was beaten and harassed during the interrogation, leading to protests outside the Kyoladia Police Station.

The police deny the allegations, stating that Salman was neither detained nor kept overnight, yet they have launched an investigation to ensure fairness and transparency in their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)