Controversy Surrounding Alleged Police Harassment in Suspected Abduction Case
A 22-year-old man named Salman allegedly committed suicide after being questioned by the police in a minor girl's abduction case. His family claims police misconduct, leading to protests and further investigations. The case has sparked a heated debate over law enforcement practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a controversial turn of events, a 22-year-old man named Salman allegedly took his own life following police questioning related to a minor girl's abduction in the Bhota area.
His family has raised serious allegations against the police, claiming Salman was beaten and harassed during the interrogation, leading to protests outside the Kyoladia Police Station.
The police deny the allegations, stating that Salman was neither detained nor kept overnight, yet they have launched an investigation to ensure fairness and transparency in their actions.
