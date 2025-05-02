Left Menu

Global Currencies Surge Amid U.S. Trade Developments

The U.S. dollar lost ground to major currencies as easing trade tensions bolstered investor interest in riskier assets. Despite a third consecutive weekly advance, the dollar's rally faces challenges amid ongoing global trade negotiations. U.S. jobs data is awaited for further economic insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:42 IST
Global Currencies Surge Amid U.S. Trade Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar weakened against the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, euro, and yen on Friday, buoyed by renewed hopes of a resolution to trade tensions. Riskier assets gained traction as global investors awaited crucial U.S. jobs data expected to further inform economic conditions.

European and Asian markets continued their rally, initiated by positive updates from China and Japan on trade talks with the Trump administration. The euro rose by 0.3% as the Chinese offshore yuan reached a near one-month high.

In the backdrop of U.S. stocks rising, driven by strong tech earnings and improved manufacturing data, attention remains on the non-farm payrolls report. Observers hope the figures will shed light on the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates amid recession concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025