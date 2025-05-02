Trump Administration Overhauls De Minimis: Impact on Chinese Exports and U.S. Trade Deficit

The Trump administration has decisively terminated U.S. duty-free access for low-value shipments from China and Hong Kong, shaking the landscape for e-commerce giants like Shein and Temu. This move stands to substantially affect traffickers of illicit goods, including the fentanyl opiate crippling the nation.

Items once exempt from tax under the 'de minimis' regulation now face steep tariffs, causing significant disruptions in postal services. Trump's firm stance against China's trade practices underscores a growing economic tension between the two nations, spotlighting trade deficits and the fentanyl crisis.

As China's GDP faces potential impacts, sectors like apparel and consumer electronics might witness a downturn, challenging the country's export growth and economic stability. Critical voices stress that changes to de minimis policies could further reveal disparities in global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)