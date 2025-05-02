TikTok Slammed with €530 Million Fine: EU Privacy Concerns Intensify
TikTok received a €530 million fine by the EU's privacy regulator due to data protection issues. The platform must suspend data transfers to China unless compliance is achieved. TikTok disputes the findings, citing security measures and appealing the ruling; however, concerns over data storage in China remain.
TikTok faces a hefty fine of 530 million euros issued by the EU's lead privacy regulator, over contentious data protection policies.
The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) of Ireland highlighted inadequacies in the protection of European users' data, accessible by Chinese staff.
This ruling emerges with claims of ongoing appeals by TikTok contesting the penalties and defending its compliance measures.
