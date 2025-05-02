Left Menu

TikTok Slammed with €530 Million Fine: EU Privacy Concerns Intensify

TikTok received a €530 million fine by the EU's privacy regulator due to data protection issues. The platform must suspend data transfers to China unless compliance is achieved. TikTok disputes the findings, citing security measures and appealing the ruling; however, concerns over data storage in China remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

TikTok faces a hefty fine of 530 million euros issued by the EU's lead privacy regulator, over contentious data protection policies.

The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) of Ireland highlighted inadequacies in the protection of European users' data, accessible by Chinese staff.

This ruling emerges with claims of ongoing appeals by TikTok contesting the penalties and defending its compliance measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

