Illegal Stay Unveiled: The Saga of Two Bangladeshi Women in Gujarat

Authorities in Gujarat have detained two Bangladeshi women for illegally residing in the state by concealing their true nationality. The women, Sultana and Beauty Begum, allegedly secured Aadhaar cards using forged documents to blend in with the local populace.

According to District Superintendent of Police VK Nayi, the women entered India in 2022 and made lives for themselves in Patan town, with Sultana even marrying twice. They were employed at a hotel, further entrenching their presence in the community.

Amidst heightened security following the Pahalgam terror attack, the police launched a campaign targeting illegal settlers. Both women have now been identified as Bangladeshi nationals, prompting local authorities to start the process for their deportation.

