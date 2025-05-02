Left Menu

Murder of Hindu Activist Sparks Political Outrage in Karnataka

The murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru has reignited political tensions in Karnataka. BJP accuses the Congress-led government of failing to maintain law and order while alleging tacit support for extremist elements. Calls for the resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara have surfaced amid claims of appeasement politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged outcry, the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru has led to severe accusations against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. The incident, which occurred in plain sight, has been labeled a depiction of a breakdown in law and order.

BJP's state president B Y Vijayendra slammed the government on social media platform 'X', highlighting serious flaws in the state's security measures. He criticized the government for allegedly enabling radical elements to operate with impunity.

Opposition leader R Ashoka further intensified the criticism, equating the situation in Karnataka with other regions known for religious tensions. The BJP is demanding the resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara, holding him accountable for the deteriorating security scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

