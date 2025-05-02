Supreme Court Extends Time for J&K to Report on Pakistani Detainees
The Supreme Court has granted Jammu and Kashmir government six more weeks to provide data on Pakistani nationals detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act. The delay comes after J&K authorities lost prisoner data during floods. The case, originally filed by Bhim Singh, concerns the fate of Pakistani detainees.
The Supreme Court has given the Jammu and Kashmir government an additional six weeks to furnish data on Pakistani nationals detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. This extension follows the state's report that data was lost during floods.
A bench consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan delayed the proceedings to July 25, following a plea originally filed by Bhim Singh, a former leader of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party. Singh had petitioned for the release and repatriation of these detainees to Pakistan.
The court is concerned about Pakistani citizens detained in jails after serving their sentences, especially when Pakistan refuses to accept them. It has urged the government to develop a mechanism ensuring that foreign nationals are not forced to remain incarcerated after their release date has passed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
