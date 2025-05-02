Fugitive Vegetable Vendor Nabbed After 16 Years on the Run

After 16 years on the run, Safdar Ali, a proclaimed offender in a kidnapping case, has finally been apprehended by Delhi police from the Sabzi Mandi area in east Delhi.

Ali, who was 57 at the time of his arrest, had been maintaining a low profile, selling vegetables in the local market to evade capture. The kidnapping incident dates back to April 2009, when Ali allegedly abducted Kalicharan after the latter married Ali's sister, Shama.

Since the issuance of his proclaimed offender status in 2012, Safdar Ali managed to evade law enforcement by frequently moving between Delhi and Bareilly, until a recent tip-off led to his arrest. He has confessed to the crime and is also being linked to another criminal case in Bareilly.

