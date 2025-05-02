U.N. Overhaul Aims for Efficiency Amid Financial Crisis

The United Nations is contemplating a major restructuring to merge key departments and allocate resources more effectively across the globe. According to a confidential memo, the proposed overhaul aims to tackle inefficiencies and streamline systems as U.N. agencies grapple with major reductions in U.S. foreign aid.

Seen by Reuters, the six-page document outlines potential reforms, like merging various U.N. agencies into core departments—peace and security, humanitarian affairs, sustainable development, and human rights. While bold, these suggestions face challenges, as some diplomats support significant reforms, and others raise concerns about unique mandates.

Secretary General António Guterres' task force aims to develop long-term structural reforms alongside short-term cost cuts. The document portrays overlapping mandates and inefficient resource use, highlighting an urgent need for change. Staff protests in Geneva reflect the anxiety over job security amid broad reform discussions.

