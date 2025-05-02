Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Pakistani Flag Painted on Goa Roads

In Goa's Canacona town, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar filed a complaint after Pakistani flags were found painted on roads. The painting sparked outrage among political leaders, leading to demands for action against those responsible. The incident is perceived as an insult and protest against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:43 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Pakistani Flag Painted on Goa Roads
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistani flags were discovered painted on roads in Goa's Canacona town, prompting outrage and a formal complaint from Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar. The unusual display has become a focal point for tensions between local political factions and demands for accountability.

Speaker Tawadkar, who is also the local MLA, has lodged a complaint with authorities, urging quick action against unknown individuals responsible for painting the flag at three separate locations. Both BJP and Congress leaders have criticized the move as an attempt to disrespect the flag.

The incident coincides with heightened emotions following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Congress leader Sunil Kawthankar has called for public protests against Pakistan, condemning the covert nature of the road paintings and suggesting more direct expressions of dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

