Kerala's Cooperative Stand-off: Protests against Central Policies

The Kerala Cooperative Employees Centre mounted a protest in the national capital on Friday, challenging the central government's policies which they claim weaken the cooperative movement.

Representing Kerala's cooperative sector employees, the state committee organized the demonstration to express concern over the promotion of multi-state cooperative societies, which they allege are breeding grounds for irregularities.

Furthermore, the Centre criticized the amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, suggesting they pose a significant threat to primary cooperative banks in Kerala. Rashtriya Janata Dal's national spokesperson Nawal Kishore joined others in support at the dharna.

