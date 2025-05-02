Kerala's Cooperative Stand-off: Protests against Central Policies
The Kerala Cooperative Employees Centre protested in the national capital against central government policies, claiming they undermine the cooperative movement. The group highlighted issues with multi-state cooperative societies and amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, arguing these changes threaten Kerala's cooperative sector.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Cooperative Employees Centre mounted a protest in the national capital on Friday, challenging the central government's policies which they claim weaken the cooperative movement.
Representing Kerala's cooperative sector employees, the state committee organized the demonstration to express concern over the promotion of multi-state cooperative societies, which they allege are breeding grounds for irregularities.
Furthermore, the Centre criticized the amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, suggesting they pose a significant threat to primary cooperative banks in Kerala. Rashtriya Janata Dal's national spokesperson Nawal Kishore joined others in support at the dharna.
(With inputs from agencies.)