Left Menu

Kerala's Cooperative Stand-off: Protests against Central Policies

The Kerala Cooperative Employees Centre protested in the national capital against central government policies, claiming they undermine the cooperative movement. The group highlighted issues with multi-state cooperative societies and amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, arguing these changes threaten Kerala's cooperative sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:22 IST
Kerala's Cooperative Stand-off: Protests against Central Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Cooperative Employees Centre mounted a protest in the national capital on Friday, challenging the central government's policies which they claim weaken the cooperative movement.

Representing Kerala's cooperative sector employees, the state committee organized the demonstration to express concern over the promotion of multi-state cooperative societies, which they allege are breeding grounds for irregularities.

Furthermore, the Centre criticized the amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, suggesting they pose a significant threat to primary cooperative banks in Kerala. Rashtriya Janata Dal's national spokesperson Nawal Kishore joined others in support at the dharna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025