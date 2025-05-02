Supreme Court Upholds Right to Promotion Consideration

The Supreme Court reinforced the principle that employees are entitled to be considered for promotion even if they do not have an inherent right to be promoted. This clarification came during a case involving a Tamil Nadu police constable aggrieved by his exclusion from consideration for sub-inspector promotion.

The constable faced previous departmental and criminal actions for allegedly assaulting a colleague. Although acquitted in the criminal case and having his departmental punishment set aside in 2009, he was deemed ineligible for the promotion by the police superintendent due to an outdated punishment from 2005.

The court set aside the earlier disqualification based on the punishment that was no longer valid, urging the constable's consideration for promotion dating back to 2019, with applicable benefits. The decision comes after the Madras High Court dismissed his plea, which the Supreme Court has now overturned.

(With inputs from agencies.)