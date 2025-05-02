Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Right to Promotion Consideration

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Tamil Nadu police constable, stating that while employees do not possess a right to promotion, they do have the right to be considered for promotion. The decision followed an appeal after the constable was denied promotion based on a punishment that was set aside.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:38 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Right to Promotion Consideration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court reinforced the principle that employees are entitled to be considered for promotion even if they do not have an inherent right to be promoted. This clarification came during a case involving a Tamil Nadu police constable aggrieved by his exclusion from consideration for sub-inspector promotion.

The constable faced previous departmental and criminal actions for allegedly assaulting a colleague. Although acquitted in the criminal case and having his departmental punishment set aside in 2009, he was deemed ineligible for the promotion by the police superintendent due to an outdated punishment from 2005.

The court set aside the earlier disqualification based on the punishment that was no longer valid, urging the constable's consideration for promotion dating back to 2019, with applicable benefits. The decision comes after the Madras High Court dismissed his plea, which the Supreme Court has now overturned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025