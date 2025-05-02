Gujarat Travel Agent Arrested in Bold Passport Fraud Scheme

In a significant bust, Delhi Police have arrested a Gujarat-based travel agent, Nagajan Lilabhai Karavadra, for masterminding a passport fraud scheme designed to assist passengers in adopting false identities for immigration benefits, officials announced on Friday.

The case unraveled when immigration authorities at IGI Airport detained a passenger who was attempting to fly to London with a forged passport under the name 'Maulik Ranmalbhai Odedra'. The passenger was unveiled as Mahesh Ranmalbhai Odedara, from Porbandar, Gujarat, who admitted to buying the counterfeit identity with Karavadra's help for Rs 10 lakh.

According to authorities, Karavadra arranged a sham marriage and provided fabricated documents to exploit the EU family settlement scheme. Following several raids, police found him in Gandhinagar, where he admitted his involvement, revealing he engaged in fraudulent activities since returning from the UK in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)