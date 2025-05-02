Left Menu

Gujarat Travel Agent Arrested in Bold Passport Fraud Scheme

Delhi Police have apprehended Nagajan Lilabhai Karavadra, a Gujarat-based travel agent, for orchestrating a passport fraud to help a passenger assume a false identity for immigration benefits. The investigation revealed fake documents and a sham marriage setup, leading to his arrest and confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:45 IST
Gujarat Travel Agent Arrested in Bold Passport Fraud Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, Delhi Police have arrested a Gujarat-based travel agent, Nagajan Lilabhai Karavadra, for masterminding a passport fraud scheme designed to assist passengers in adopting false identities for immigration benefits, officials announced on Friday.

The case unraveled when immigration authorities at IGI Airport detained a passenger who was attempting to fly to London with a forged passport under the name 'Maulik Ranmalbhai Odedra'. The passenger was unveiled as Mahesh Ranmalbhai Odedara, from Porbandar, Gujarat, who admitted to buying the counterfeit identity with Karavadra's help for Rs 10 lakh.

According to authorities, Karavadra arranged a sham marriage and provided fabricated documents to exploit the EU family settlement scheme. Following several raids, police found him in Gandhinagar, where he admitted his involvement, revealing he engaged in fraudulent activities since returning from the UK in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025