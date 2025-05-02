TiEcon 2025: India Showcases Innovation and Skilling Power in the Age of AiVerse

TiEcon 2025, the world’s premier technology and entrepreneurship conference, opened its three-day run at the Santa Clara Convention Center with an energetic spotlight on Artificial Intelligence (AI), under the central theme “AiVerse.” Held from April 30 to May 2, the event has brought together a dynamic mix of global entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, and academic minds to explore how AI is reshaping the future of enterprise and society.

India’s Strong Footprint at AiVerse

India made a strong and strategic impression at TiEcon 2025, underscoring its emergence as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and skilled talent. A high-level delegation from India—comprising leaders in deep-tech, healthcare, AI, climate innovation, and digital transformation—demonstrated the nation’s growing clout in the global AI ecosystem.

In a recorded message to the attendees, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, lauded the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem. He stated:

“India today stands at a powerful inflection point where innovation, enterprise, and skills are converging to shape a new global narrative. Across every corner of our nation, entrepreneurs are solving real problems, building sustainable ventures, and creating scalable impact.”

He also highlighted the transformative potential of national initiatives like Startup India, Skill India, and the Atal Innovation Mission, which collectively aim to nurture over a million entrepreneurs.

NSDC's Vision for a Skilled AI Future

Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and MD of NSDC International, addressed the conference, emphasizing the crucial role of skills in a rapidly transforming world led by AI. He said:

“Skilling our youth and professionals is one of the most critical steps we must focus on today to prepare for the future.”

He noted that NSDC is actively enabling young Indians to become innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders in emerging industries. Tiwari elaborated on the use of platforms like the Skill India Digital Hub, which provides anytime-anywhere access to future-ready skill training, helping democratize learning across India.

Tiwari also spoke about NSDC International’s pivotal role in positioning India as a global supplier of skilled manpower, especially in AI-centric industries. The organisation is enabling workforce mobility and global partnerships through targeted talent development efforts.

NSDC Stall and Strategic Engagements

NSDC’s dedicated exhibition stall at the conference drew considerable interest. The stall showcased AI-integrated learning platforms and India's innovative skilling frameworks, attracting delegates interested in potential collaborations around talent mobility and workforce development.

A noteworthy highlight on the second day was a brief but significant interaction between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Shri Ved Mani Tiwari. They discussed the evolution of India’s skill development ecosystem and NSDC's efforts in preparing India’s youth with job-ready and future-ready competencies.

India in the AiVerse: A Global Innovation Partner

India’s participation at TiEcon 2025 underscores its strategic ambition to become a global AI innovation partner. The country’s emphasis on skill development, inclusion, and tech-led entrepreneurship is enabling it to bridge global skill gaps and contribute robustly to the evolving AiVerse.

As TiEcon 2025 continues to highlight cutting-edge discussions and transformative ideas, India’s growing influence in the AI and technology-driven world is unmistakably on display—rooted in resilience, innovation, and inclusive growth.