Suspended IGP Tennakoon Seeks Security Amid Underworld Threats

Suspended Sri Lankan police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon has requested personal security due to threats from criminal gangs. His legal issues have escalated since mid-2023, leading to a parliamentary investigation into his conduct. A threat assessment is underway to evaluate his security request.

Updated: 02-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:07 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Suspended Sri Lankan police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon has appealed for personal security, alleging threats from underworld criminal gangs.

The Public Security Minister, Ananda Wijepala, disclosed on Friday that Tennakoon's request is currently being considered, with security arrangements dependent on an official threat assessment.

Tennakoon's appeal for police protection follows a series of legal troubles, including a suspension ordered by the Supreme Court and a controversial appointment as Inspector General of Police in November 2023. Parliament has assembled a three-member committee to investigate his conduct, which could potentially lead to his removal by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

