Suspended IGP Tennakoon Seeks Security Amid Underworld Threats
Suspended Sri Lankan police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon has requested personal security due to threats from criminal gangs. His legal issues have escalated since mid-2023, leading to a parliamentary investigation into his conduct. A threat assessment is underway to evaluate his security request.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Suspended Sri Lankan police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon has appealed for personal security, alleging threats from underworld criminal gangs.
The Public Security Minister, Ananda Wijepala, disclosed on Friday that Tennakoon's request is currently being considered, with security arrangements dependent on an official threat assessment.
Tennakoon's appeal for police protection follows a series of legal troubles, including a suspension ordered by the Supreme Court and a controversial appointment as Inspector General of Police in November 2023. Parliament has assembled a three-member committee to investigate his conduct, which could potentially lead to his removal by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Poised for Key Decision on Waqf Act Amendment
Supreme Court Raises Concerns on Waqf Amendment Act Amid Murshidabad Violence
Cleric Slams Opposition Over Waqf Act Petitions in Supreme Court
Supreme Court to Examine Secular vs Shariat Succession Laws
Supreme Court Calls for Urgent Swift Response Protocols for Road Accident Victims