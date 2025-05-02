Suspended IGP Tennakoon Seeks Security Amid Underworld Threats

Suspended Sri Lankan police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon has appealed for personal security, alleging threats from underworld criminal gangs.

The Public Security Minister, Ananda Wijepala, disclosed on Friday that Tennakoon's request is currently being considered, with security arrangements dependent on an official threat assessment.

Tennakoon's appeal for police protection follows a series of legal troubles, including a suspension ordered by the Supreme Court and a controversial appointment as Inspector General of Police in November 2023. Parliament has assembled a three-member committee to investigate his conduct, which could potentially lead to his removal by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

