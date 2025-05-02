Pan-Indian Cinema as a Unifying Force: Insights from WAVES 2025 Panel

At the heart of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), currently underway at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, a powerful and reflective panel discussion titled “Pan-Indian Cinema: Myth or Momentum” captivated audiences. The session brought together cinematic stalwarts from across India—Shri Nagarjuna, Shri Anupam Kher, Shri Karthi, and Ms. Khushboo Sundar—for an in-depth exploration of how Indian cinema is shedding regional labels and emerging as a cohesive cultural force. Moderated by esteemed journalist and film critic Shri Naman Ramachandran, the conversation served as both a celebration and a critique of the current cinematic landscape.

Khushboo Sundar: “Cinema Is Rooted in Emotion, Not Geography”

Actress and political leader Ms. Khushboo Sundar opened the discussion by highlighting the intrinsic emotional power of cinema, asserting that films have always transcended linguistic and regional boundaries. She reminded the audience that the essence of a film lies not in the language it is made in, but in the emotion it conveys. “When you honour our shared heritage, our songs, our stories, our soil, your film stops being regional or national—it becomes Indian cinema,” she noted passionately. For her, the so-called divide between Bollywood and regional industries is an artificial construct, diluted each time a powerful story resonates with people across states and cultures.

Nagarjuna: Embracing the Diversity of Indian Storytelling

Veteran actor and Telugu cinema icon Shri Nagarjuna echoed Sundar’s sentiments, describing Indian cinema as a vibrant mosaic woven together with threads of regional pride, linguistic richness, and cultural specificity. He emphasized that being rooted in one’s identity doesn’t limit a creator—it enriches the storytelling canvas. “Pride in your roots doesn’t constrain creativity. It liberates it,” he said, noting that regional diversity should be seen not as fragmentation but as the lifeblood of Indian cinema’s creativity and resilience.

Anupam Kher: A New Era of Viewership Born from the Pandemic

Bollywood veteran Shri Anupam Kher brought a unique lens to the conversation by referencing the shifting consumption patterns post-COVID-19. “The pandemic changed everything. Viewers began watching content from across the country—and the world,” he said. According to Kher, the barriers between languages and regions have dissolved as audiences seek meaningful stories, no matter the source. He urged filmmakers to remain authentic to their art, stating, “Audiences may crave spectacle, but they will always applaud sincerity.” He emphasized that whether it’s a mythological epic in theatres or a minimalist drama on OTT platforms, truth in storytelling remains the most powerful currency.

Karthi: The Enduring Allure of Theatrical Grandeur

Tamil actor Shri Karthi added yet another dimension, reflecting on how, despite the rise of streaming platforms and global content, Indian audiences still yearn for the spectacle and grandeur of traditional cinema. “People still rush to theatres for song-and-dance extravaganzas and heroic sagas. That magic is still alive,” he said. Karthi acknowledged that while cinematic tastes are evolving, the love for larger-than-life storytelling continues to drive box-office successes. This duality, he said, is what makes Indian cinema uniquely adaptive and enduring.

The Central Message: From Division to Unity

Throughout the discussion, a clear and unanimous message emerged: the future of Indian cinema lies in its ability to transcend boundaries. The idea of “regional cinema” is being steadily replaced with the broader and more inclusive vision of “Indian cinema.” The panelists urged both filmmakers and audiences to view films through the lens of shared heritage and human connection, rather than geography or language.

Indian cinema, they emphasized, is not about fragmenting audiences by linguistic or cultural labels, but about creating a collective identity rooted in emotion, storytelling, and authenticity. It is this emotional and cultural momentum, rather than myth, that is driving the evolution of pan-Indian cinema.

A Vision Moving Forward

The WAVES 2025 panel was not merely a discussion, but a declaration: Indian cinema is more than a collection of regional industries—it is a unifying force, a storyteller of shared dreams, struggles, and joys. As Indian filmmakers continue to collaborate across regions, languages, and platforms, the vision of a truly pan-Indian cinematic movement appears not only possible but inevitable.