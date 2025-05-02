Engineering Graduate Arrested for Harassment of Maharashtra Environment Minister
A 25-year-old engineering graduate, Amol Chhaganrao Kale, was apprehended by Maharashtra's cyber police for allegedly harassing Environment Minister Pankaja Munde with persistent calls and messages. Kale is from Beed district and was caught near Pune. The case was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act provisions.
The state police's cyber division has arrested a 25-year-old engineering graduate accused of harassing Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde. The individual, named Amol Chhaganrao Kale, allegedly bombarded the minister with repeated calls and messages, according to law enforcement officials.
Kale, hailing from Beed district, was apprehended at Bhosri near Pune. The incidents prompted a complaint to Maharashtra Cyber, leading to an investigation under sections 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, which ultimately identified the perpetrator.
Authorities are currently interrogating Kale to understand his motivations behind the alleged harassment, a police spokesperson reported.
