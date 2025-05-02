Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in Kashmir: Fear Looms Large Across the Line of Control

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Kashmiris residing on both sides of the Line of Control prepare for potential conflict following a fatal attack on tourists. Elders recall decades of turmoil, as residents set up bunkers and authorities allot emergency funds, expecting large-scale evacuations if violence erupts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:40 IST
Escalating Tensions in Kashmir: Fear Looms Large Across the Line of Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control are gripped with fear as they brace for potential military conflict, prompted by a deadly attack on tourists. In the village of Churanda, nestled in the mountains of Indian-administered Kashmir, teachers lead students in prayers for peace.

The anticipation is palpable, stemming from a legacy of wars and skirmishes over the disputed region. Elders recount years of intermittent firing, with residents now accustomed to bunkers and emergency supplies at the ready. The attack, which left 26 tourists dead, has further escalated distrust, with accusations flying between the two nations.

On the Pakistani-administered side, similar preparations unfold in Chakothi village, where fortified shelters become a family endeavor. Officials in Muzaffarabad allocate significant funds and supplies, preparing for evacuations and relief efforts, as locals remain on high alert, wary of the violent past repeating itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025