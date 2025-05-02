Escalating Tensions in Kashmir: Fear Looms Large Across the Line of Control

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control are gripped with fear as they brace for potential military conflict, prompted by a deadly attack on tourists. In the village of Churanda, nestled in the mountains of Indian-administered Kashmir, teachers lead students in prayers for peace.

The anticipation is palpable, stemming from a legacy of wars and skirmishes over the disputed region. Elders recount years of intermittent firing, with residents now accustomed to bunkers and emergency supplies at the ready. The attack, which left 26 tourists dead, has further escalated distrust, with accusations flying between the two nations.

On the Pakistani-administered side, similar preparations unfold in Chakothi village, where fortified shelters become a family endeavor. Officials in Muzaffarabad allocate significant funds and supplies, preparing for evacuations and relief efforts, as locals remain on high alert, wary of the violent past repeating itself.

