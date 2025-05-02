Ayush Sector Gains Momentum at NAM Conclave 2025 in Lonavala

The second day of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) Conclave 2025, currently underway at Kaivalyadhama in Lonavala, Maharashtra, carried forward its momentum with a series of high-impact sessions dedicated to elevating quality in Ayush services, streamlining regulations, and unveiling promising investment prospects. As a continuation of the significant Day-1 engagements, Day-2 delivered technical depth and practical roadmaps to bolster India's traditional medicine sector.

Enhancing Quality in Ayush Service Delivery

The day opened with Session IV, themed “Quality Services Under Ayush Facilities Including Medicinal Plants.” The session, coordinated by Dr. A. Raghu, Deputy Director General (Ayush), DGHS, focused on implementing Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM) and Ayush hospitals. Targets for IPHS compliance were set at 30% by 2026, 40% by 2028, and 50% by 2029, reflecting a phased but firm commitment to institutional quality standards.

The role of medicinal plants in conservation and climate adaptation was emphasized by Dr. Mahesh Kumar Dadhich, CEO of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB). Under the Central Sector Scheme for Conservation, Development and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants, a renewed focus was placed on preserving biodiversity while integrating plant-based solutions into climate change strategies.

An important highlight was the presentation by Dr. Saketh Ram Thrigulla on the Ayush Grid, a nationwide digital health infrastructure designed to enhance data integration, streamline service delivery, and improve operational transparency across Ayush facilities.

Officials from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Manipur, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands shared pioneering best practices, including digital record management, integrated wellness models, and innovative community outreach programs.

Strengthening Regulatory Mechanisms

Session V, led by Dr. Raman Kaushik, focused on regulation with the theme “Regulatory Mechanism with Respect to Quality Assurance of Ayush Medicines and Monitoring of Misleading Advertisements.” A central concern was the uneven implementation of regulatory standards across states, which the session aimed to address through calls for improved synergy between central and state authorities.

Dr. Galib of AIIA, Delhi presented comprehensive approaches to track and counter misleading advertisements under the Pharmacovigilance Program, reinforcing consumer trust and safeguarding public health.

Contributions from Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu spotlighted state-level strategies such as digital surveillance tools, strict licensing protocols, and awareness campaigns on regulatory compliance.

Unlocking Investment Potential

The concluding Session VI, coordinated by Shri Indroneel Das from Invest India, turned attention toward economic development with a focus on “Investment Opportunities in the Ayush Sector.”

Dr. Suruchi Mittar, Senior Vice-President & CIO, Invest India, provided a panoramic view of the sector’s economic transformation. The Ayush manufacturing industry’s valuation has grown from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 23 billion in 2023, with a bold vision to scale to USD 200 billion by 2030. She emphasized enabling ecosystems, policy facilitation, and incentives that make India a prime destination for Ayush investments.

Glimpses from Day-1: Policy Vision and State Commitments

The Conclave’s opening on May 1, 2025, witnessed the participation of top state and UT dignitaries, including Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa (Rajasthan), Dr. Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu' (Uttar Pradesh), Shri Shyam Bihari Jaiswal (Chhattisgarh), Shri Yadvinder Goma (Himachal Pradesh), Smt. Pi Lalrinpuii (Mizoram), and Shri G.T. Dhungel (Sikkim).

Union Ayush Minister Shri Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the event, highlighting the exponential growth in outreach through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, now serving over 11.5 crore beneficiaries in 2025, up from just 1.5 crore in 2021.

Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha highlighted fiscal strengthening of the sector, noting that the NAM budget surged from ₹78 crore in 2014 to ₹1275 crore in 2025-26.

State updates showcased diverse growth trajectories:

Uttar Pradesh: 3,959 functional Ayush hospitals.

Rajasthan: Development of a comprehensive state Ayush policy.

Himachal Pradesh: Integration of traditional and modern healthcare under one model.

Dr. Atul Mohan Kocchar, CEO of NABH, emphasized accreditation and quality control, while specialized institutions like NHRIMH and the Institute of Applied Dermatology (IAD) highlighted mental health and dermatological innovations through Ayush modalities.

Key Milestones Announced

Joint Secretary Ms. Kavita Garg reported:

5.6 crore beneficiaries of tertiary Ayush care.

1,372 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres received NABH entry-level certification.

189 Integrated Ayush Hospitals established, cementing quality and outreach.

Another key milestone was the release of Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) for five major metabolic disorders—Diabetes Mellitus, Obesity, Gout, NAFLD, and Dyslipidemia—in Ayush systems of medicine.

A Conclave of Collaboration and Commitment

The NAM Conclave 2025 stands as a beacon of cooperative federalism and policy alignment in the Ayush sector. With a judicious mix of tradition and technology, coupled with private-sector participation and international visibility, the conclave sets the tone for a resilient, inclusive, and innovation-led future for Ayush healthcare in India.