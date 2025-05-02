Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Gang

Police successfully dismantled an inter-state vehicle theft ring, apprehending two members on Friday. Officials confirm the arrests were carried out by the anti-vehicle theft team, led by Inspector Subhash Kumar.

The suspects, identified as Nadeem and Haider, were intercepted while attempting to sell stolen motorcycles. Authorities recovered seven stolen bikes and a master key from their possession, traced back to thefts in Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

According to a Gurugram spokesperson, the accused confessed to operating in Gurugram, Nuh, Faridabad, and Delhi for seven to eight years. They would hide stolen vehicles in remote locations before selling them. Investigations continue as police have taken the duo into remand for further questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)