Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Gang

Police have dismantled a multi-state vehicle theft gang, arresting two individuals and recovering stolen motorcycles. The accused, operating for over seven years, targeted areas in and around Delhi. An investigation is underway following their arrest in an attempt to curb regional vehicle theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:50 IST
Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police successfully dismantled an inter-state vehicle theft ring, apprehending two members on Friday. Officials confirm the arrests were carried out by the anti-vehicle theft team, led by Inspector Subhash Kumar.

The suspects, identified as Nadeem and Haider, were intercepted while attempting to sell stolen motorcycles. Authorities recovered seven stolen bikes and a master key from their possession, traced back to thefts in Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

According to a Gurugram spokesperson, the accused confessed to operating in Gurugram, Nuh, Faridabad, and Delhi for seven to eight years. They would hide stolen vehicles in remote locations before selling them. Investigations continue as police have taken the duo into remand for further questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025