White House Proposes Drastic Health Budget Cuts
The White House aims to cut U.S. health spending significantly, proposing a $163 billion federal budget slash. This would reduce NIH and CDC funding by billions, impacting crucial health programs, while increasing defense and border security budgets.
The White House has announced a plan to slash U.S. health spending by more than a quarter in the upcoming fiscal year, targeting significant reductions at the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Friday, the Trump administration unveiled a proposed $163 billion cut to the federal budget. This plan would see substantial reductions in spending on health, education, and housing, while simultaneously boosting allocations for defense and border security. Notably, the Department of Health and Human Services faces a $33.3 billion, or 26.2%, budget cut.
The proposal includes an $18 billion reduction in the NIH budget, leaving it with $27 billion and dismantling four out of its 27 institutes. Additionally, the CDC's budget would be nearly halved with a cut of $3.6 billion. Interestingly, the Food and Drug Administration escaped proposed budget cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
