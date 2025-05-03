Supreme Court Appeal: Musk's DOGE Seeks Access to Social Security Data

The Trump administration recently sought intervention from the Supreme Court, requesting clearance for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to access sensitive Social Security data.

A judge in Maryland previously restricted this access, citing federal privacy laws. The Social Security system holds crucial personal records, including financial and medical details.

The DOGE's efforts aim to curb alleged fraud in Social Security. However, legal challenges continue, highlighting the tension between government efficiency and individual privacy rights.

