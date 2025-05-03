Left Menu

Supreme Court Appeal: Musk's DOGE Seeks Access to Social Security Data

The Supreme Court is asked to allow Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to access Social Security systems containing personal data. A Maryland judge restricted this access, citing privacy laws. While Musk's team aims to reduce waste, concerns about privacy and security remain disputed.

Updated: 03-05-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:10 IST
The Trump administration recently sought intervention from the Supreme Court, requesting clearance for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to access sensitive Social Security data.

A judge in Maryland previously restricted this access, citing federal privacy laws. The Social Security system holds crucial personal records, including financial and medical details.

The DOGE's efforts aim to curb alleged fraud in Social Security. However, legal challenges continue, highlighting the tension between government efficiency and individual privacy rights.

