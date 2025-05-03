Left Menu

Supreme Court Urged to Allow Data Access in Privacy Law Controversy

The Trump administration has requested the U.S. Supreme Court's intervention to permit the Department of Government Efficiency access to Social Security Administration data. A federal judge had halted this data-sharing, citing potential violations of privacy laws. The Justice Department seeks to overturn this ruling.

  United States

The administration of President Donald Trump is seeking the intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court in a legal battle over data access. The Trump team wants the court to clear the way for the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, to access the data of millions of Social Security recipients.

A federal judge previously halted this data-sharing plan, ruling that it could likely infringe upon existing privacy laws. As a result, access by DOGE to vast amounts of personal information is currently on hold.

The Justice Department has now approached the Supreme Court, urging it to overturn the prior decision and permit the controversial data-sharing arrangement to proceed, raising questions about privacy and governmental power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

