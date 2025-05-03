Supreme Court Urged to Allow Data Access in Privacy Law Controversy

The administration of President Donald Trump is seeking the intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court in a legal battle over data access. The Trump team wants the court to clear the way for the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, to access the data of millions of Social Security recipients.

A federal judge previously halted this data-sharing plan, ruling that it could likely infringe upon existing privacy laws. As a result, access by DOGE to vast amounts of personal information is currently on hold.

The Justice Department has now approached the Supreme Court, urging it to overturn the prior decision and permit the controversial data-sharing arrangement to proceed, raising questions about privacy and governmental power.

(With inputs from agencies.)