Prince Harry Takes the Stand in Privacy Lawsuit Against Daily Mail
Prince Harry testified at London's High Court in his privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publisher. The case involves alleged privacy violations through unlawful information gathering. The prince's case focuses on 14 articles. The court appearance was expedited, but Harry remains prepared to present his evidence.
Prince Harry, taking the stand at London's High Court, has commenced his testimony in a privacy lawsuit aimed at Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail. This marks his second such appearance in recent years amid ongoing legal battles against the press.
The Duke of Sussex, along with six other claimants, including singer Elton John, accuses the publisher of infringing upon their privacy over a span of decades, stretching from the early 1990s to the 2010s. In response, Associated denounced the allegations as unfounded, asserting that their journalists relied on legitimate sources, including the claimants' own associates.
During the proceedings, the prince became the first royal in 130 years to provide evidence in court, focusing on 14 articles that allegedly resulted from unauthorized information gathering methods. The court session, expedited by Associated's earlier-than-expected wrap-up, has not deterred Harry, who remains steadfast and prepared to deliver his testimony.
