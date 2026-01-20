Left Menu

Prince Harry Battles Daily Mail in Privacy Lawsuit

Prince Harry, alongside six other claimants including Elton John, has initiated legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail for alleged violations of privacy. The lawsuit covers accusations of voicemail hacking and unlawful information gathering over the past two decades, impacting Harry’s personal and family life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:18 IST
Prince Harry and six other notable figures, including singer Elton John, have launched a legal battle against the publisher of Britain's Daily Mail. The lawsuit accuses the publisher, Associated Newspapers, of engaging in years of privacy violations, such as hacking voicemails and bugging landlines.

During a court session, Prince Harry's lawyer emphasized the intense media attention the Duke has faced, particularly related to his private life and relationships. The legal action seeks to address distress and intrusions experienced by Harry over the years. Despite Associated's claims of legitimate sourcing, Harry's personal crusade against invasive media continues.

This case is part of Harry's ongoing efforts to challenge the press over privacy issues, spurred by his mother's tragic death during a paparazzi chase. As the case unfolds, testimonies from other claimants will shed light on alleged unlawful practices by the tabloid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

