Settlement Reached in Ashli Babbitt's Tragic Case
The U.S. government has settled with the family of Ashli Babbitt, a supporter of Donald Trump, who was shot during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Babbitt's estate filed a $35 million lawsuit, alleging negligence. An internal investigation cleared the officer involved of any wrongdoing.
The U.S. government has finalized a settlement with the family of Ashli Babbitt, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, who was fatally shot by a police officer during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as confirmed by an advocacy group representing the family.
The Justice Department and Babbitt's estate arrived at an agreement in principle to settle the case, with details anticipated to be finalized in the coming weeks, according to Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch. A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately comment.
This government settlement marks the latest support shown by Trump's administration towards individuals who participated in the Capitol riot. Ashli Babbitt's family had filed a $35 million wrongful death lawsuit, claiming negligence on the part of the officer who fatally shot her.
(With inputs from agencies.)
