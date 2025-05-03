U.S. Revokes Romania's Visa Waiver Admission

The Trump administration announced on Friday its decision to revoke Romania's participation in the U.S. visa waiver program, a policy that allows visa-free travel to the United States. This comes less than four months after President Joe Biden's outgoing administration declared Romania's admission after meeting stringent security requirements.

The Department of Homeland Security paused the policy's implementation for a review in late March. The review concluded that the decision to admit Romania should be rescinded to protect the program's integrity and maintain border and immigration security. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin expressed gratitude for Romania's past security cooperation and left the door open for future reconsideration.

Romania was to become the 43rd country in the program, joining others like Croatia, Israel, and Qatar added under Biden. This program has historically increased tourism from admitted countries. However, in March, foreign tourist arrivals in the U.S. fell by about 10%. Roman U.S. citizens enjoy visa-free travel to Romania for up to 90 days for tourism or business.

(With inputs from agencies.)