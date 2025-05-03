EPA's Reorganization Sparks Concerns Over Scientific Integrity

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is undergoing a significant reorganization, driven by the Trump administration's effort to cut costs. Announced by Administrator Lee Zeldin, the plan involves creating a new unit to align research with the agency's rulemakings, promising an annual savings of at least USD 300 million, although specific details on these savings remain undisclosed.

The restructuring has raised alarms among scientists and environmental activists who view it as an attack on the EPA's Office of Research and Development, crucial for providing scientific foundations for the agency's environmental and health protection mission. Concerns have amplified following President Donald Trump's proposed budget, which seeks to slash the office's funding by USD 235 million, potentially laying off up to 1,155 staffers.

Creating the Office of State Air Partnerships, the EPA aims to collaborate more closely with states on pollution reduction plans. However, critics worry that varied regional pollution issues may receive inconsistent treatment under this approach. The reorganization also plans to establish the Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions, adding over 130 experts to address pending reviews of chemicals and pesticides, aligning staff levels with those during Ronald Reagan's presidency.

