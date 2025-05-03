Left Menu

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian woman, was arrested at a protest and later detained in a federal immigration facility. Her case highlights a possible breach of New York City's sanctuary laws, underlining the cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities, raising legal and civil liberty concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-05-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 06:02 IST
The New York City Police Department is at the center of a controversy involving its cooperation with federal immigration authorities. An internal record detailing the arrest of Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian woman, was shared with federal authorities, who are now using it to support a deportation bid. This move has sparked a debate over compliance with sanctuary city laws.

The record, which includes Kordia's personal information and details of her arrest, was passed on to Homeland Security in March. Critics argue that this action contradicts the sanctuary laws designed to limit local police involvement in federal immigration enforcement. Despite these laws, the NYPD claims it shared the information as part of a criminal investigation request from federal authorities.

Kordia, arrested during a demonstration, has been held in detention, with legal experts questioning the implications of the NYPD's actions. The case underscores larger issues of privacy and the rights of non-citizens accused of crimes related to political demonstrations. The incident has drawn responses from city officials, with ongoing investigations to determine the legality of such information-sharing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

