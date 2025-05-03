Left Menu

Mysterious Death in Cold Storage: Suicide or Murder?

Rajkumar, a night guard at a cold storage facility in Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging. While police suspect suicide, his family claims murder. The discovery led to protests, prompting police to investigate further. A postmortem is pending to ascertain the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:33 IST
Mysterious Death in Cold Storage: Suicide or Murder?
Rajkumar
  • Country:
  • India

A night guard named Rajkumar was found hanging from a pillar inside a cold storage facility in Sahpau, Uttar Pradesh, raising suspicions of foul play. Police initially labeled it a suicide, but the family alleges he was murdered.

Rajkumar, last seen on Friday, was discovered hanged with a traditional scarf inside the facility. The police launched a search after his family reported him missing. The discovery sparked chaos, leading to police reinforcements being called to control the situation as family members protested, suspecting murder.

While the police await a postmortem report for confirmation, they are exploring all possibilities. Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh stated that the case could be either suicide or murder. Investigations are ongoing, and the authorities assure no angle will be overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025