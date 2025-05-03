Mysterious Death in Cold Storage: Suicide or Murder?

A night guard named Rajkumar was found hanging from a pillar inside a cold storage facility in Sahpau, Uttar Pradesh, raising suspicions of foul play. Police initially labeled it a suicide, but the family alleges he was murdered.

Rajkumar, last seen on Friday, was discovered hanged with a traditional scarf inside the facility. The police launched a search after his family reported him missing. The discovery sparked chaos, leading to police reinforcements being called to control the situation as family members protested, suspecting murder.

While the police await a postmortem report for confirmation, they are exploring all possibilities. Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh stated that the case could be either suicide or murder. Investigations are ongoing, and the authorities assure no angle will be overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)