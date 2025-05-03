Left Menu

Cyber Police Recover Lost Fortune: A High-Stakes Error Reversed

The Cyber Police of MBVV Commissionerate recovered Rs 1.59 crore mistakenly transferred by a digital solutions firm to an incorrect account during an RTGS transaction. The error was rectified after a complaint was filed on the NCCRP portal, leading to a hold and eventual recovery of the funds.

The Cyber Police of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate successfully recovered over Rs 1.59 crore mistakenly sent to the wrong bank account by a digital solutions firm. The error was made during an RTGS transaction due to a clerical mishap.

The incident unfolded in December 2024 when the company discovered the mistake. Despite initial attempts to recover the funds through the bank, no resolution was achieved. Consequently, the firm filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), a move that proved crucial in the recovery process.

According to an official from MBVV Cyber Police, the timely filing allowed immediate action, preventing the withdrawal or transfer of the money. The police quickly contacted the involved bank, requested a freeze on the erroneously credited account, and obtained court consent to facilitate the proper recovery and transfer of the funds back to the rightful owner.

