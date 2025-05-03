Drone Attack Rocks Novorossiysk: State of Emergency Declared

The Russian port city of Novorossiysk was thrust into a state of emergency following a drone attack that left at least five people injured, including two children.

Mayor Andrei Kravchenko took to Telegram to announce the decision and showed images of the damaged residential buildings. He also visited the affected sites, issuing directives to officials.

One of the injured, a woman, is reportedly in serious condition in the hospital. Meanwhile, Ukraine has offered no immediate response, as their air force confirmed receiving 183 drone attacks and two ballistic missiles from Russia overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)