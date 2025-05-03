Left Menu

Tragic Incident Raises Questions: The Untimely Death of a Nepalese Student in Bhubaneswar

The post-mortem of an 18-year-old Nepalese student from KIIT-Bhubaneswar was performed as an investigation is underway. The victim's parents, who arrived Friday, claimed she seemed happy before her sudden death. Recorded statements and device checks are ongoing amid Nepal's call for an unbiased probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:51 IST
Tragic Incident Raises Questions: The Untimely Death of a Nepalese Student in Bhubaneswar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation is underway following the mysterious death of an 18-year-old Nepalese student at KIIT-Bhubaneswar, officials have confirmed. A team of doctors conducted a post-mortem examination at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar with an executive magistrate present, after receiving the necessary approval from the victim's parents.

The victim's parents arrived late Friday, asserting that their daughter was cheerful during a phone conversation earlier in the day. However, they were later informed of her passing that same evening. The remains will be cremated in Puri, as the parents opted not to repatriate the body back to Nepal.

Authorities recorded statements from approximately ten individuals, including staff from the girls' hostel where she was found. An unnatural death case has been registered at the Infocity police station, where police are examining her electronic devices. The incident follows another similar death on campus in February, prompting the Nepal government to call for an unbiased investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025