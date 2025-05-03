Tragic Incident Raises Questions: The Untimely Death of a Nepalese Student in Bhubaneswar

An investigation is underway following the mysterious death of an 18-year-old Nepalese student at KIIT-Bhubaneswar, officials have confirmed. A team of doctors conducted a post-mortem examination at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar with an executive magistrate present, after receiving the necessary approval from the victim's parents.

The victim's parents arrived late Friday, asserting that their daughter was cheerful during a phone conversation earlier in the day. However, they were later informed of her passing that same evening. The remains will be cremated in Puri, as the parents opted not to repatriate the body back to Nepal.

Authorities recorded statements from approximately ten individuals, including staff from the girls' hostel where she was found. An unnatural death case has been registered at the Infocity police station, where police are examining her electronic devices. The incident follows another similar death on campus in February, prompting the Nepal government to call for an unbiased investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)