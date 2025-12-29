Left Menu

Language or Action? Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Trolls

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty defended MP A A Rahim against cyber trolling over his English skills, emphasizing action over eloquence. Responding to criticism tied to Rahim's visit advocating against alleged demolitions in Karnataka, Sivankutty hailed political intervention as vital, urging public awareness towards political hypocrisies.

29-12-2025
Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has stated that the effectiveness of a political representative should be evaluated based on their actions, not their linguistic proficiency. This comment follows online trolling of CPI(M) MP A A Rahim, who visited Karnataka to address alleged state brutality and demolitions that affected Muslim families.

Amidst critiques of Rahim's English during a media interaction, Sivankutty criticized political opponents who avoid action in crucial matters. He further stressed that Rahim's visit resulted in significant political intervention, forcing Karnataka authorities to respond.

Rahim, despite facing linguistic criticisms, underscored the importance of addressing human suffering irrespective of language barriers. He committed to advocating for marginalized voices, drawing attention to previously overlooked issues and promoting discussions on community rehabilitation.

