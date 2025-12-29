Supreme Court Upholds Justice in Unnao Rape Case
The Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court order suspending Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence. The Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction, maintaining faith in the justice system. The case has spurred national outrage and political debate, with continued calls for justice.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court delivered a pivotal decision by staying the Delhi High Court's order that suspended Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence in the notorious Unnao rape case. This significant move came after a plea from the Central Bureau of Investigation challenged the lower court's ruling.
The rape survivor, whose quest for justice faced numerous hurdles, expressed her satisfaction and unwavering faith in the judicial system. 'I am very happy with this decision,' she stated, indicating relief and a continued fight for justice.
Politically, the Supreme Court's decision has ignited a renewed debate. The CPI(ML) welcomed it as a victory for the people, while the Congress criticized the BJP's perceived supportive stance of the convicted leader. As the legal battle continues, the case underscores issues of political accountability and crimes against women.
