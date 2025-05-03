Skies of Conflict: Coast Guard Warning Amid Skirmish at Sea
On Saturday, China's coast guard took action against a Japanese civilian aircraft flying near disputed islands in the East China Sea. Helicopters were deployed to signal the aircraft to leave the area claimed by both countries, known as the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:44 IST
- Country:
- China
On a tense Saturday in the East China Sea, China's coast guard reported implementing "necessary control measures" to intercept a Japanese civilian plane.
The aircraft was allegedly flying near a contested archipelago, identified as the Senkaku Islands by Tokyo and the Diaoyu Islands by Beijing, prompting helicopter deployment to warn the pilot away.
The Japanese embassy's immediate response was elusive, as Beijing awaits an official comment on the maritime boundary standoff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Navy Successfully Completes Major Refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship
Indian Navy Completes Major Refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship Huravee
Indian Coast Guard Seizes Tendu Leaves in Big Anti-Narcotics Operation
Coast Guard's Swift Evacuation: Lifesaving Mission at Sea
Indian Coast Guard's Anti-Poaching Victory: 150 kg of Sea Cucumbers Seized