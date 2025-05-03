Skies of Conflict: Coast Guard Warning Amid Skirmish at Sea

On a tense Saturday in the East China Sea, China's coast guard reported implementing "necessary control measures" to intercept a Japanese civilian plane.

The aircraft was allegedly flying near a contested archipelago, identified as the Senkaku Islands by Tokyo and the Diaoyu Islands by Beijing, prompting helicopter deployment to warn the pilot away.

The Japanese embassy's immediate response was elusive, as Beijing awaits an official comment on the maritime boundary standoff.

