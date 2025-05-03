Left Menu

Skies of Conflict: Coast Guard Warning Amid Skirmish at Sea

On Saturday, China's coast guard took action against a Japanese civilian aircraft flying near disputed islands in the East China Sea. Helicopters were deployed to signal the aircraft to leave the area claimed by both countries, known as the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:44 IST
Skies of Conflict: Coast Guard Warning Amid Skirmish at Sea
  • Country:
  • China

On a tense Saturday in the East China Sea, China's coast guard reported implementing "necessary control measures" to intercept a Japanese civilian plane.

The aircraft was allegedly flying near a contested archipelago, identified as the Senkaku Islands by Tokyo and the Diaoyu Islands by Beijing, prompting helicopter deployment to warn the pilot away.

The Japanese embassy's immediate response was elusive, as Beijing awaits an official comment on the maritime boundary standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025