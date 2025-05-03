Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana Intensifies

The ongoing water sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana reached new heights on Saturday. An all-party meeting in Haryana pressed the neighboring state's AAP government to facilitate the release of water from the Bhakra dam without preconditions.

This development arose a day following Punjab's political gathering, which reaffirmed its refusal to send additional water to Haryana, governed by the BJP.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini denounced Punjab's stance, calling it 'unconstitutional, illegal, inhuman, and inappropriate.' He also emphasized the necessity for Punjab to abide by decisions previously made by the Bhakra Beas Management Board's technical committee, with all political parties in Haryana uniting over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)