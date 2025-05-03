Left Menu

Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana Intensifies

Tensions escalate between Punjab and Haryana over water sharing as Haryana's all-party meeting demands the AAP-led Punjab government to release water from the Bhakra dam unconditionally, amid Punjab's refusal. Haryana leaders call Pradesh's stance 'unconstitutional, illegal, inhuman' and appeal for swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:02 IST
Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing water sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana reached new heights on Saturday. An all-party meeting in Haryana pressed the neighboring state's AAP government to facilitate the release of water from the Bhakra dam without preconditions.

This development arose a day following Punjab's political gathering, which reaffirmed its refusal to send additional water to Haryana, governed by the BJP.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini denounced Punjab's stance, calling it 'unconstitutional, illegal, inhuman, and inappropriate.' He also emphasized the necessity for Punjab to abide by decisions previously made by the Bhakra Beas Management Board's technical committee, with all political parties in Haryana uniting over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025