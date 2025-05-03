Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana Intensifies
Tensions escalate between Punjab and Haryana over water sharing as Haryana's all-party meeting demands the AAP-led Punjab government to release water from the Bhakra dam unconditionally, amid Punjab's refusal. Haryana leaders call Pradesh's stance 'unconstitutional, illegal, inhuman' and appeal for swift action.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing water sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana reached new heights on Saturday. An all-party meeting in Haryana pressed the neighboring state's AAP government to facilitate the release of water from the Bhakra dam without preconditions.
This development arose a day following Punjab's political gathering, which reaffirmed its refusal to send additional water to Haryana, governed by the BJP.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini denounced Punjab's stance, calling it 'unconstitutional, illegal, inhuman, and inappropriate.' He also emphasized the necessity for Punjab to abide by decisions previously made by the Bhakra Beas Management Board's technical committee, with all political parties in Haryana uniting over the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to attend all-party meeting convened by Centre: Sources.
All-party meeting likely to be held on Thursday in wake of Pahalgam terror attack: Sources.
Owaisi Pushes for Inclusive Dialogue at Pahalgam All-Party Meeting
Congress Leaders Attend Critical All-Party Meeting on Pahalgam Attack
Resolution passed at all-party meeting in Jammu and Kashmir condemning heinous attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead: CM Omar Abdullah.