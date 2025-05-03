Trump's Supreme Court Bid and Domestic Policy Shakeups

President Donald Trump's administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to permit the Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk, to access Social Security data, arguing against a federal ruling that deemed such sharing a potential privacy law violation.

In a significant internal move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reached out to staff who were dismissed amid negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, signaling the critical nature of user fee programs that fund drug reviews.

Amidst a wave of policy changes, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is poised to pass a school voucher law, reshaping public education by enabling millions of students to use state funds for private schooling—a significant conservative shift.

