Trump's Supreme Court Bid and Domestic Policy Shakeups
President Donald Trump is seeking Supreme Court intervention for the Department of Government Efficiency's access to Social Security data. Meanwhile, the US FDA requests returning fired staff, a massive budget cut proposal is announced, a landmark Texas education law is signed, and several key policy changes across agencies unfold.
President Donald Trump's administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to permit the Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk, to access Social Security data, arguing against a federal ruling that deemed such sharing a potential privacy law violation.
In a significant internal move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reached out to staff who were dismissed amid negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, signaling the critical nature of user fee programs that fund drug reviews.
Amidst a wave of policy changes, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is poised to pass a school voucher law, reshaping public education by enabling millions of students to use state funds for private schooling—a significant conservative shift.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Clamps Down on Elon Musk's Access to Social Security Data
Federal Judge Limits Elon Musk's DOGE Access to Social Security Data
After speaking to Elon Musk, PM Modi said India committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in tech, innovation.
PM Modi speaks to Elon Musk, says they discussed immense potential for collaboration in technology and innovation.
Elon Musk Plans Major India Visit Following Tech Talks with Modi