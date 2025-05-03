Left Menu

Trump's Supreme Court Bid and Domestic Policy Shakeups

President Donald Trump is seeking Supreme Court intervention for the Department of Government Efficiency's access to Social Security data. Meanwhile, the US FDA requests returning fired staff, a massive budget cut proposal is announced, a landmark Texas education law is signed, and several key policy changes across agencies unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:29 IST
President Donald Trump's administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to permit the Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk, to access Social Security data, arguing against a federal ruling that deemed such sharing a potential privacy law violation.

In a significant internal move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reached out to staff who were dismissed amid negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, signaling the critical nature of user fee programs that fund drug reviews.

Amidst a wave of policy changes, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is poised to pass a school voucher law, reshaping public education by enabling millions of students to use state funds for private schooling—a significant conservative shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

