Odisha Court Delivers 20-Year Sentence in POCSO Case

In a significant judgment, a local court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has sentenced Raghunath Murmu, aged 25, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy. The verdict was handed down by Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak of the Fast Track Special Court under the POCSO Act.

The sentence mandates a fine of Rs 50,000 for Murmu, as stated by Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik. In the event of non-payment, Murmu faces an additional year of imprisonment. Moreover, the court ordered the Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim's family.

Special Public Prosecutor Pattnaik explained that the judgment was based on the victim's statement, the testimony of five witnesses, and a medical report. The incident occurred on January 12, 2025, when the child was home alone. Police reports indicate that Murmu lured the child with chocolates before perpetrating the crime in a nearby forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)