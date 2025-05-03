Left Menu

Tragic Drowning in Dal Lake Sparks Community Support

A man drowned in Dal Lake after storms overturned two boats, leading to a rescue operation. While four passengers were saved, Toufiq Choupan's body was recovered the next day. In response, a monetary support was given to his family by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

A tragic incident unfolded on Dal Lake when high winds capsized two boats carrying five passengers. Although four were rescued promptly, one man, identified as Toufiq Choupan, went missing.

The rescue team halted their search overnight due to poor visibility but resumed at dawn on Saturday, ultimately recovering Choupan's body from the lake.

In a gesture of support, Jammu and Kashmir's administration issued a financial aid to Choupan's family, expressing profound sympathy for their loss and assuring continued assistance.

