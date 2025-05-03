Tragic Drowning in Dal Lake Sparks Community Support

A tragic incident unfolded on Dal Lake when high winds capsized two boats carrying five passengers. Although four were rescued promptly, one man, identified as Toufiq Choupan, went missing.

The rescue team halted their search overnight due to poor visibility but resumed at dawn on Saturday, ultimately recovering Choupan's body from the lake.

In a gesture of support, Jammu and Kashmir's administration issued a financial aid to Choupan's family, expressing profound sympathy for their loss and assuring continued assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)